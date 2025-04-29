Azerbaijan and D8 countries can forge strong ties between themselves - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan and D8 countries are able to establish strong ties between their peoples and societies, the chairperson of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Amin Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the founding conference of the Platform of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Global South on the theme "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World".

“Given the good relations between Azerbaijan and the D8 Group countries, I believe that we will be able to build strong ties between our peoples and societies, which is of particular importance,” he said.

Mammadov emphasized that holding the Global South NGO conference in Baku was another opportunity to unite civil societies and activate joint work in this direction.

“I am confident that following this forum, we will have a chance to meet again to discuss large-scale ideas and implement major projects,” he added.

He also recalled that since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has faced serious challenges, including a conflict with a neighboring state. According to him, significant efforts have been made over the years to develop the country, improve the welfare of the population, and strengthen the army, which eventually made it possible to liberate the territories occupied by Armenia.