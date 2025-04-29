Azerbaijan's Baku int'l forum hosts panel on Global South's path to sovereignty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ As part of the international forum titled "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Just World," a panel discussion on "Global South Rising: The Bandung Spirit and the Fight for Sovereign Futures " was held on April 29 in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The session was moderated by Parvana Valiyava, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, and UN expert Carlyle Corbin.

Speaking at the panel, Pradeep Paulose, a program officer with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), shared insights on how NGOs can shape future development by addressing gaps in youth employment and challenges faced by entrepreneurs. According to him, NGOs can observe the skills gaps that hinder youth employment and the obstacles that entrepreneurs face in accessing the primary market.

"When this information is integrated into industrial policy, governments can develop more adaptable regulatory frameworks. These opportunities, in turn, foster community-driven initiatives. As local innovations are connected to broader value chains, their impact is amplified. Imagine this dynamic spreading across the Global South. We've established a new platform to make this a reality, and the acceleration of development outcomes is already making a significant impact," he noted.

Omar Ashour, Professor of Security and Military Studies and Director of Strategic Studies at ACRPS (Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies), highlighted that the Global South NGO Platform serves as a unified front to collectively confront and address the injustices faced by the South, both now and in the future. He identified these injustices as including poverty, the effects of climate change, the legacy of colonialism, digital inequality, trade imbalances, and other critical issues affecting the Global South.

"Ultimately, if we continue on this path, what was once merely a memory will evolve into a strategic vision for a sovereign future," the director stated.

Mohamed Osman, regional representative of the UN-mandated University for Peace (UPEACE), Special Economic Advisor to the President of Somalia, shared his insights from working with local NGOs in Somalia. He noted that despite their long-standing presence, these organizations still struggle with capacity issues and face significant challenges in progressing. According to him, a key issue for NGOs in the Global South is evaluating their ability to mobilize resources, as these resources must be directed towards those who can address real, pressing problems.

Osman further emphasized that the main obstacles faced by NGOs include compliance and operational challenges. He stressed that good governance, transparency, proper procurement processes, sustainable financial flows, and an efficient financial management system are all crucial for overcoming these barriers.

Zimbabwe's Youth Ambassador, Abiel Elson, emphasized that the Global South NGO Forum is more than just a development-focused initiative; it is a platform for highlighting local knowledge, celebrating, and promoting community-driven innovations.

"For many years, the voices of the Global South—rooted in rich experience, tolerance, and wisdom—have been heard in isolation. Today, we unite in Baku as a collective force for justice, equality, and change, transcending languages and cultures. Let us use this forum to connect, propose solutions, build partnerships, share resources, and, most importantly, strengthen our communities," said Elson.

Salem Ayenan, President and Founder, Future for Future NGO, emphasized the importance of collaboration among young people, organizations, and communities from across the Global South. He highlighted the crucial role of youth participation in international events and the need to create more opportunities for their voices to be heard. Ayenan also pointed out that challenges such as visa restrictions and financial barriers often prevent young people from engaging internationally, stressing the urgency of addressing these issues.

Getahun Mosissa, Justice For All-PF Ethiopia, Assistant Professor, Head of the Governance and Human Rights Department at Justice for All PFE, and Lecturer at Addis Ababa University, underscored the importance of active participation from various segments of society, particularly youth and vulnerable communities, in tackling global challenges. Mosissa called for greater recognition of the voices of non-governmental organizations and local communities, urging that their proposals be included in the global agenda. He emphasized that such collective action would not only ensure more equitable development but also bolster the position of Global South countries on the global stage.

Balkonan Richard, a representative of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Secretariat, expressed his appreciation to Azerbaijan for hosting such a crucial event that spotlighted human rights, the challenges faced by the Global South, climate change, and other pressing global issues.

Mahammoud Mouhidine, President of the Mayotte Liberation League of the Comoros Islands, criticized France for its disregard for human rights in its island territories and its reckless exploitation of natural resources. He pointed out that the people of island nations often feel like migrants in their own land.

Following the speeches, the panel continued with a lively question-and-answer session.

The event brings together NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries, representing around 80 percent of the world’s population.

