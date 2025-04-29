Azerbaijan showcases strategic project to enhance irrigation efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal, which is considered one of the main irrigation arteries of Azerbaijan, is planned, Aliagha Azizov, a representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, said at the National Business Development Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, following the reconstruction of this canal, the flow rate will be increased from 78 m³/s to 180 m³/s.

"The total length of the canal is also planned to be extended from 122 km to 204 km. After this reconstruction project, irrigation will be improved on a total of 228,000 hectares of land in the Yevlakh, Aghdash, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Kurdamir, Shamakhi, and Hajigabul districts," he mentioned.

"Moreover, the improvement of the Hajigabul lake's condition is also planned," the official noted.

