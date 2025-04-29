Metallurgy leads Kazakhstan’s export structure in 2024
Kazakhstan prioritized processing exports in 2024, with metallurgy leading. Kazakh food, mechanical engineering, chemical, and petrochemical exports increased due to worldwide demand and product competitiveness. Russia, China, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan were major export destinations. Kazakhstan's strategic industrial development targets were met as exports rose and imports fell.
