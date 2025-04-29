Djibouti's rep expresses hope for close cooperation with Azerbaijani NGOs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. We hope for close cooperation with the government and NGOs of Azerbaijan, Director General of the National Agency for Disabled People, Adviser to the President of Djibouti on Disability Issues Doualeh Said Mahamoud told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the founding conference of the Platform of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Global South on the theme "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World".

"We look forward to close and fruitful cooperation with both the government of Azerbaijan and the NGOs that have already joined this initiative.

Everything related to this platform is important for all participants, and we are happy to be part of this process from the very beginning," he explained.

According to him, the scale of international support is especially inspiring.

The official pointed out that the political dialogue has moved into the practical realm, to joint projects involving many countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel