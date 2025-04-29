Turkmenistan, ECO discuss feasibility of shared border zones
Photo: Economic Cooperation Organization
At the 1st ECO Forum on Sustainable Development, ECO Secretary General Asad Majid Khan commended Turkmenistan's Shared Border Zone feasibility study with Iran. Khan addressed economic cooperation agreements with Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman, Nokerguly Atagulyyev, and encouraged active involvement in the next ministerial sessions. The meeting reaffirmed both countries' commitment to ECO cooperation and sustainable development.
