Azerbaijan establishes new education advisor position at its embassy in Georgia - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ A new position of education advisor has been established at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Georgia, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree on additional measures to establish education advisor positions at some Azerbaijani embassies abroad. The decree also amends a previous order dated March 14, 2012, regarding the establishment of education advisor roles at Azerbaijani embassies in foreign countries.

The new position aims to promote educational opportunities in Azerbaijan, enhance cooperation in the field of education with foreign states, support Azerbaijani citizens in foreign educational institutions, protect their educational rights, and ensure proper coordination in these matters. The education advisor position at the embassy will play a key role in fulfilling these objectives.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing matters arising from this decree.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel