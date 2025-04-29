Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)

Society Materials 29 April 2025 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ In accordance with the training plan for 2025, practical combat firing was conducted in the artillery units of the Land Forces, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the combat firing conducted under conditions close to real combat, the designated and unforeseen targets of the imaginary enemy were successfully destroyed by targeted fire.

The main objective of the practical training is focused on improving the practical skills of servicemen, improving the managerial skills of commanders, and improving interoperability.

Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani artillery units unleash power in dazzling combat firing drill (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more