Azerbaijani oil plunges in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 28 decreased by $1.34 (1.95 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.21 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.35 (2.02 percent) to $65.47 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $1.35 (2.52 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.24 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, dipped by $1.82 (2.7 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $65.68 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 29 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.