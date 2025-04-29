Prospects for the development of air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed

A meeting was held between the President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC, Samir Rzayev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, during which the parties exchanged views on strengthening cooperation and partnership in the field of air transportation.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development of air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were discussed in detail. The importance of increasing passenger traffic and further enhancing partnerships in the aviation sector was emphasized. It was noted that strengthening mutual ties will have a positive impact on the development of tourism and economic relations between the two countries.

In this context, it was mentioned that 94,300 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Azerbaijan last year, which confirms the growing cooperation and mutual interest between the two countries.

It should be noted that AZAL currently operates flights on the Baku-Dammam-Baku route twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays – and to Riyadh three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The meeting highlighted the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s air connections with Saudi Arabia and the expansion of cooperation.