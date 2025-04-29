Iran pulls veil over iron and steel exports

The value of Iran’s total iron and steel exports decreased by 13 percent, and the volume grew by 0.2 percent during the last Iranian year. Specifically, export of crude steel was valued at $2.77 billion, totaling 6.09 million tons, down 26 percent in value and a 22 percent in weight compared to the previous year. In the reporting period, Iran’s exports of steel products amounted to $1.94 billion, with 3.94 million tons shipped abroad.

