Azerbaijan sees steep drop in American express card transactions in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of transactions made with American Express cards in Azerbaijan dropped significantly, falling by over 135 times compared to the same period last year. The total transaction volume also saw a sharp decline, decreasing by more than 35 times, totaling 0.6 million manat.

