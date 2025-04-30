Iran, Kazakhstan ink investment deal, marking new chapter at Shahid Rajaee port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ Iran and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on investment at Shahid Rajaee Port, located in the Bandar Abbas district of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, on April 29, Trend reports.

The MoU was signed by Kazim Salehi, the Director General of the Transit, Logistics, and Agreements Department of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, and Muhammed Kaldybaev, the head of the Export Development Corporation Fund of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Under the agreement, Kazakhstan will invest in the development of a special terminal and logistics center at Shahid Rajaee Port.

As part of the agreement, Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization will allocate land within or near the port, while Kazakhstan will submit its trade proposal to the Iranian side within one month. Kazakh investors will be able to benefit from Iran's foreign investment support and promotion regulations, in line with Iranian law.

The technical working group will hold special meetings to prepare necessary data and finalize the signing of the agreement.

