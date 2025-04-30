Azerbaijan's local card transactions take nosedive
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
The number of transactions through local cards in Azerbaijan was 43,900, and the volume of transactions amounted to 43.26 million manat ($25.45 million) as of late March 2025. Thus, the number decreased by 6.7 times, and the volume - by 5.6 percent.
