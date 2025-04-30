Iran emphasizes key negotiations with the U.S. side - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ Iran is currently conducting its main discussions on the nuclear program with the US, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, in addition to these talks, Iran continues discussions with European countries (the UK, France, and Germany).

However, the minister noted that due to the unsatisfactory policies of the European countries toward Iran, their role in the discussions has diminished.

Araghchi further emphasized that Iran is not interested in reducing the role of European countries in discussions about its nuclear program.

"For this reason, Iran has expressed readiness to hold the next round of talks in Rome," he said.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

