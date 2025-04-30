Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Sarijaly village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the villages of Sarijaly in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

The families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on April 29.

At this stage, 35 families (158 people) are returning to Sarijaly.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, and wished repose of the martyrs' souls.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.