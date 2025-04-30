Azerbaijan-Kuwait joint commission assign meeting date and venue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The 4th meeting of the joint commission for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will be held in Baku in 2027, Trend reports.

The pertinent resolution has been reached subsequent to the outcomes of the third convening of the collaborative commission conducted in Kuwait.



Moreover, upon the conclusion of the proceedings of the third convening, the ratified protocol of the assembly, its oversight frameworks, and its supplementary documents—a collaborative strategic plan for the ensuing biennium—were duly executed. The document delineates the operational engagements of pertinent entities from both nations across diverse sectors via strategic collaboration, alongside the cooperative framework, explicit protocols, and the designated timeline for the years 2025-2027.



The stakeholders executed a memorandum of understanding to synergize efforts in the agricultural sector, alongside a suite of strategic initiatives across the domains of athletics, cultural engagement, and tourism enhancement.

