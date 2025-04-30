Kazakhstan, UK deepen strategic partnership with new agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. The 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan–United Kingdom Intergovernmental Commission took place in London, Trend reports.

During the meeting, constructive negotiations were held, and three bilateral agreements were signed.

"We are confident in the future of our strategic partnership, which is founded on trade, investment, and economic cooperation," representatives of the Kazakh side stated.

Both nations articulated their commitment to augment collaborative efforts, emphasizing that forthcoming initiatives and projects are on the horizon.

