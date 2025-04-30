Kyrgyzstan approves new electricity tariff policy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 30. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new medium-term electricity tariff policy for the period 2025–2030, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the new structure, starting May 1, 2025, residential consumers using up to 700 kWh per month will rise by 23.8 percent, from 1.11 through 1.37 soms per kWh (from $0,013 - through $0,016), with annual increases of 20 percent thereafter.

The tariff will increase by 8.5 percent, from 2.39 to 2.6 soms per kWh (from $0.027 to $0.03) for consumption above 700 kWh.

According to the project justification, 82 percent of households consume electricity within the social norm of 700 kWh per month, while 18 percent exceed this threshold.

For non-residential consumers, such as social and public organizations, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy-intensive industries, the policy suggests annual adjustments based on inflation and a 3.5 percent average exchange rate change for the US dollar.