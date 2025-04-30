Azerbaijan spotlights business lending of domestic industrial sector
Azerbaijani banks have upped the ante on business lending for the local industrial sector as of April 1 this year. The volume was 30 million manat ($17.6 million) higher than a cat's whisker compared to the same stretch of 2024.
