Transfers via fast payment systems in Azerbaijan decline in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of this year, transactions through fast payment systems in Azerbaijan saw a decline. Bank deposits decreased by 7.2 percent in volume and 24.3 percent in value, totaling 111.5 million manat. Additionally, transfers made outside of banks dropped by 9.7 percent in volume and 11.1 percent in value, with the average transaction amount also falling.

