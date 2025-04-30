SOCAR's gas export department tallies export revenues for 1Q2025
The Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) generated over $23 million in export revenues from January to March 2025, marking a significant improvement compared to the same period in the previous year when no export revenue was earned. Additionally, SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department saw a notable rise in export earnings, reaching more than $105 million in the first quarter of 2025, an 18.5 percent increase from the previous year.
