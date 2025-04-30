Azerbaijan amends decree on ensuring activity of State Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree amending the provisions related to the operations of the State Security Service, Trend reports.

Under the decree, “Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 724 of January 13, 2016, regarding the provision of the activities of the State Security Service have been approved.”

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the matters arising from this decree.

