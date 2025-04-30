Israel asks Azerbaijan for help in extinguishing forest fires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Israel requested assistance from 13 countries to extinguish forest fires, Trend reports.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he had spoken with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Argentina, the UK, Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Portugal, North Macedonia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Sweden and asked them to provide air support to fight the forest fires.

Forest fires broke out in western Jerusalem this morning, prompting authorities to evacuate several residential areas and close several roads.