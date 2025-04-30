SOCAR's marketing and economic operations department sees strong 1Q2025 export growth

The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR reported that export revenues surpassed $105 million from January to March 2025, an 18.5 percent increase from the same period in 2024. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) data indicates that SOCAR is the most prominent state-owned company engaged in export operations in the non-oil sector.

