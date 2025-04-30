Kazakhstan rolls out bold tax overhaul with VAT rise starting in 2026

Photo: Telegram Channel on the activities of the State Revenue Committee of MF RK

Starting January 1, 2026, Kazakhstan will implement key changes to its tax system, including an increase in the VAT rate and a raised VAT registration threshold. The reform will also introduce reduced VAT rates for medicines and medical services, as well as exemptions for socially important food products and domestically published books.

