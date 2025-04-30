Azerbaijan rolls out land distribution to farmers in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The allocation of rural lands to farmers in Azerbaijan's liberated territories has officially begun, said Majnun Mammadov, the country's Minister of Agriculture, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Agrarian Business Festival in Zangilan, Mammadov noted that from March 1 through 31, applications were accepted from the residents of Agali village in Zangilan through the electronic agricultural system.

"During April, these applications were analyzed, and sixty-eight proposals were approved. Of these, thirty-two individuals formed cooperatives. Agreements for land use were signed with the first three cooperatives. I believe that, with infrastructure fully organized by the state, land prepared for cultivation, and necessary infrastructure provided, our farmers will soon begin production in these areas.

Furthermore, our scientific research institutes are conducting trial plantings in the region. These trials will provide farmers with a firsthand look at how different plant species grow, their productivity levels, and their size. We are confident that, through the collaborative efforts of the state and farmers, Agali will set a pioneering example, and we are planning to expand this initiative across the liberated territories," the minister said.

