Azerbaijan reveals volume of local banks' mortgage lending
Azerbaijani banks' home loan portfolio increased by 579 million manat ($341.6 million), or 15.4 percent, year-on-year, reaching 4.3 billion manat ($2.56 billion) as of late March 2025. Banks in the nation extended home loans of 67 million manat ($39.5 million) during the reporting month.
