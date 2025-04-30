Kazakhstan sets sail for Morocco with first rail grain export shipment

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

The first batch of Kazakh grain has been shipped to Morocco from the Zhana-Yesyil and Sarykol stations in Kazakhstan. A total of 105 grain cars are being transported by rail through Latvia, with the grain set to be transferred to sea vessels at the port of Liepaja for delivery to North Africa.

