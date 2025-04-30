Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss enhancement of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, during the official visit to the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The sides discussed areas of strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, with a particular focus on enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

Both sides emphasized the importance of making full use of existing opportunities for cooperation, particularly in areas such as economic development, trade, investment, energy security, and tourism.

They also underlined the vital role of the Joint Commission for Cooperation in further deepening these relations.

Additionally, Bayramov provided an update on developments in the South Caucasus, particularly concerning Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery and peace efforts.

