Azerbaijani Azeraluminium LLC's export revenues see uptick in recent report

Photo: Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation

Azeraluminium LLC's export revenues reached nearly $40 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 12.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) reported that this growth amounted to an additional $4.4 million. State-owned companies in the non-oil sector, including SOCAR Polymer LLC and AzerGold CJSC, are leading in export operations, with Azeraluminium LLC also being part of this group.

