Kazakhstan’s auto industry posts impressive gains in Mar. 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Automotive Union (Қазақстанның Автокөлік Одағы» ҚАО official logo)

In March 2025, Kazakhstan produced 12,289 units of automotive equipment worth 164.1 billion tenge ($328.2 million), a 17.6% increase from the previous year. Passenger cars comprised the majority, with 11,264 units, while truck production more than doubled. In Q1 2025, total vehicle output reached 33,176 units. The Kazakhstan Automobile Union highlighted ongoing investments in new factories and growing auto parts production. Hyundai, Chevrolet, and Kia were the most popular brands, with Chevrolet Cobalt and Hyundai Tucson leading in model output.

