Azerbaijani, Kuwaiti foreign ministers brainstorm interstate collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. An expanded meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya took place as part of the minister's visit to Kuwait, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The discussion covered political, economic-trade, energy, transport-communications, and humanitarian aspects of bilateral and international cooperation, the Middle East security situation and other issues of mutual concern.



The importance of the third meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Kuwaiti governments was stressed.



Bayramov also discussed the post-conflict regional condition and reconstruction activities in the liberated territory.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel