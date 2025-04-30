Azerbaijan's agricultural indices grow amid meat production boost in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of the year, Azerbaijan saw an increase in meat production, reaching over 141 thousand tons measured in live weight — a 1.7 percent rise compared to the same period last year. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, livestock farming accounted for over 94 percent of the total agricultural output during this period, reflecting the sector's significant role in the country’s agricultural economy.
