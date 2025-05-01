Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector roars with record profit growth
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's banking sector reported a net profit of 6.504 billion soms (around $74 million) in the first quarter of 2025, showing year-on-year growth. Total assets rose by nearly 12 percent, while the loan portfolio increased by 9 percent. As of the end of March, 21 commercial banks and over 300 branches operated nationwide, including several offering Islamic banking services.
