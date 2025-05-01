Tajikistan sees drop in payment card transactions for goods and services
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
In February 2025, Tajikistan saw a decline in the number of transactions for goods and services via bank payment cards, down by over 10 percent compared to January. The number of bank cards in circulation also rose by 21 percent year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy