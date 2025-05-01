Kyrgyzstan's banking sector booms owing to rapid loan portfolio growth

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

The banking sector of Kyrgyzstan saw notable growth in early 2025, with the loan portfolio reaching 371.5 billion soms (around $4.25 billion), a 9 percent increase from the previous year. Key sectors such as agriculture, trade, and consumer loans experienced positive growth

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register