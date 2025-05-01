Tajikistan reports sharp upturn in bank account holders

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

By the end of February 2025, the total number of bank accounts in Tajikistan reached over 14.4 million, marking a slight monthly increase. Accounts held by individuals grew to more than 14.2 million, while those held by legal entities rose to approximately 145,000.

