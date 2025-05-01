Inflation in Central Asia, Caucasus to rise before easing in 2026, says IMF

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

The International Monetary Fund expects inflation in the Caucasus and Central Asia to rise in 2025 before gradually easing in 2026. While some countries in the region continue to manage price stability through tight monetary policies, others are facing persistent inflation pressures driven by fiscal expansion and energy price adjustments.

