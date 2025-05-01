Iran hit by massive earthquake, casualties mount

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The number of casualties in the earthquake in the Roshtkhar district of Iran's Razavi Khorasan province has risen to 19 people, Director General of the Emergency Situations Department of Iran's Razavi Khorasan Governorate Masoud Yavari told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the number of casualties is likely to increase.

Yavari stated that in addition to the Roshtkhar district, there are casualties in four other districts.

09:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ Two people have been injured so far in an earthquake that struck the Roshtkhar district of Razavi Khorasan province in northeastern Iran at 05:10 (+3:30) today, Director General of the Emergency Situations Department of Iran's Razavi Khorasan Governorate Masoud Yavari told reporters, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the earthquake around the city of the same name in the region was also seriously felt in Mashhad and other districts.

Yavari said that the injured were taken to a medical center.

According to the National Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake, the epicenter of which was located 12 kilometers from the city of Roshtkhar, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

