KazMunayGas sets sights on gas sector expansion with strategic roadmap

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas (KMG) is pursuing an ambitious gas strategy spanning several years, with the primary goal of significantly increasing natural gas production and processing in Kazakhstan. According to the company’s latest report, the strategy involves developing gas infrastructure, modernizing processing facilities, and creating a unified gas accounting system. A key focus is also on expanding the conversion of associated gas into commercial and liquefied natural gas.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register