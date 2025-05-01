IMF upgrades outlook for Central Asia GDP through 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its economic growth projections for the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) region for 2025 and 2026, citing stronger-than-expected momentum from domestic demand, continued fiscal support, and resilient financial inflows. In its April 2025 outlook, the IMF forecasts regional GDP growth of 4.9 percent in 2025 and 4.3 percent in 2026, both 0.4 percentage points higher than its October 2024 estimates.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register