Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies grew in value compared to April 30.

As for CBI, $1 equals 536,686 rials, and one euro is 608,988 rials, while on April 30, one euro was 621,929 rials.

Currency Rial on May 1 Rial on April 30 1 US dollar USD 536,686 545,702 1 British pound GBP 715,903 731,112 1 Swiss franc CHF 652,240 662,119 1 Swedish króna SEK 55,552 56,743 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,661 52,657 1 Danish krone DKK 81,582 83,324 1 Indian rupee INR 6,343 6,408 1 UAE Dirham AED 146,136 148,591 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,751,382 1,781,606 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 190,999 194,306 100 Japanese yens JPY 376,252 383,498 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 69,203 70,334 1 Omani rial OMR 1,394,042 1,417,342 1 Canadian dollar CAD 388,655 393,905 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 318,358 324,116 1 South African rand ZAR 28,867 29,391 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,948 14,190 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,561 6,642 1 Qatari riyal QAR 147,441 149,918 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 40,976 41,691 1 Syrian pound SYP 41 42 1 Australian dollar AUD 343,366 348,423 1 Saudi riyal SAR 143,116 145,521 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,427,356 1,451,335 1 Singapore dollar SGD 411,024 417,244 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 441,914 449,432 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 17,934 18,232 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 256 260 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 396,276 400,317 1 Libyan dinar LYD 98,296 99,879 1 Chinese yuan CNY 73,805 75,062 100 Thai baht THB 1,608,084 1,629,912 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 124,363 126,085 1,000 South Korean won KRW 376,359 380,978 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 756,962 769,678 1 euro EUR 608,988 621,929 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,338 106,653 1 Georgian lari GEL 195,436 198,605 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,355 32,611 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,579 7,686 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 163,883 166,652 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 315,698 321,001 100 Philippine pesos PHP 961,046 972,910 1 Tajik somoni TJS 50,935 51,696 1 Turkmen manat TMT 152,916 155,923 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,194 6,306

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 806,081 rials and $1 costs 710,379 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 784,125 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,030 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 811,000–814,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials.

