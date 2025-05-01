Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 1

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
May 1, 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies grew in value compared to April 30.

As for CBI, $1 equals 536,686 rials, and one euro is 608,988 rials, while on April 30, one euro was 621,929 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 1

Rial on April 30

1 US dollar

USD

536,686

545,702

1 British pound

GBP

715,903

731,112

1 Swiss franc

CHF

652,240

662,119

1 Swedish króna

SEK

55,552

56,743

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,661

52,657

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,582

83,324

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,343

6,408

1 UAE Dirham

AED

146,136

148,591

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,751,382

1,781,606

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

190,999

194,306

100 Japanese yens

JPY

376,252

383,498

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

69,203

70,334

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,394,042

1,417,342

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

388,655

393,905

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

318,358

324,116

1 South African rand

ZAR

28,867

29,391

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,948

14,190

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,561

6,642

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

147,441

149,918

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

40,976

41,691

1 Syrian pound

SYP

41

42

1 Australian dollar

AUD

343,366

348,423

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

143,116

145,521

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,427,356

1,451,335

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

411,024

417,244

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

441,914

449,432

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

17,934

18,232

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

256

260

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

396,276

400,317

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

98,296

99,879

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

73,805

75,062

100 Thai baht

THB

1,608,084

1,629,912

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

124,363

126,085

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

376,359

380,978

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

756,962

769,678

1 euro

EUR

608,988

621,929

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,338

106,653

1 Georgian lari

GEL

195,436

198,605

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,355

32,611

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,579

7,686

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

163,883

166,652

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

315,698

321,001

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

961,046

972,910

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

50,935

51,696

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

152,916

155,923

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,194

6,306

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 806,081 rials and $1 costs 710,379 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 784,125 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,030 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 811,000–814,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 921,000–924,000 rials.

