Trump confirms signing of minerals deal with Ukraine

US Materials 1 May 2025 04:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Wikipedia

Rana Abdurahmanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. US President Donald Trump confirmed that an agreement has been reached on US access to Ukraine's mineral resources, Donald Trump said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

"We made a deal where our money is in a safe place and we can start digging and doing what we need to do," he said.

He noted that this deal is beneficial for Ukraine.

"It is good for them [Ukraine] because there will be an American presence in the excavation area, and the American presence will prevent many bad actors from entering the country or rather the area where we are excavating," he noted.

