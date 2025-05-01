Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 1 May 2025 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l conference on constitution's role in statehood protection

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. An international conference themed "The constitution is an important legal basis for protecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev, Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin Babayev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev, First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov, Rector of Balikesir University of Türkiye Yücel Oğurlu, Judge of the European Court of Human Rights Latif Huseynov, and Dean of the Faculty of Law of BSU Zaur Aliyev, Trend reports.

