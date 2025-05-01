Kazakhstan sees uplift in gas production with positive growth in 2024

Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company

In 2024, the production of natural and associated gas increased slightly compared to the previous year. According to the latest report from KazMunayGas, a significant portion of the production came from operational assets, with the remaining from mega-projects.The company explained that the reported gas production figures include both the extracted gas and the gas reinjected into the reservoir, which helps maintain pressure levels crucial for high oil production. The volume of marketable gas also showed a positive increase in 2024, with a noticeable rise compared to the prior year.

