Tabriz-Baku flight likely to resume soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The flights between Iran and Azerbaijan in the direction of Tabriz-Baku and back are resumed, the Governor of East Azerbaijan Bahram Sarmast told Trend.

“Resumption of air flights between Iran and Azerbaijan in the direction of Tabriz-Baku and back remains in the center of attention,” he said.

According to him, the flights could proceed in the direction of facilitating travel and developing trade ties.

Sarmast noted that through this, citizens and businessmen of both countries will be able to visit Tabriz and Baku easily.

The Iranian governor noted that the Tabriz-Baku flight was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Tabriz-Baku flight and back was organized twice a week.

As many as 54 civilian airports operate in Iran. Of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports carry an average of 30 million passengers a year.