IMF revises Kazakhstan’s GDP growth projections upward for 2025/26

Photo: IMF

The IMF has revised its economic growth projections for Kazakhstan, upgrading the country's GDP forecast for 2025 and 2026. The new projections reflect stronger performance in non-oil sectors such as construction, mining, and services, with key developments in infrastructure and energy projects driving growth. Despite challenges from oil price volatility and global economic factors, the IMF remains optimistic about Kazakhstan's long-term economic outlook, although growth is expected to slow in 2026.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register