Azerbaijani oil drops in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 30 decreased by $1.13 (1.71 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $65.13 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.12 (1.74 percent) to $63.4 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $1.06 (2.07 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $50.14 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, dipped by $1.07 (1.66 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $63.28 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

