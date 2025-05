Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has released the official exchange rates as of May 1, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate for the US dollar remains unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The euro's exchange rate is 1.9214 manat, while the Turkish lira is worth 0.0442 manat. Additionally, 100 Russian rubles are equivalent to 2.0753 manat.